Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – June 23rd

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto, SolarEdge Technologies, Eos Energy Enterprises, QuantumScape, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, processing or battery production of lithium, a key metal used in rechargeable batteries. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and portable electronics. Performance of lithium stocks often tracks shifts in battery technology, supply constraints and global clean-energy policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $113.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,219,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. The company has a market cap of $488.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 1,474,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.94. 2,499,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,207,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,666. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $961.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.98.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 4,001,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.66 and a quick ratio of 16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 4.28. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.04.

