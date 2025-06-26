AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $201,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.