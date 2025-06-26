GenTrust LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 829.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

