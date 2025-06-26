GenTrust LLC Invests $409,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

IWD stock opened at $191.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

