Sabal Trust CO Sells 253 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $415.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

