Bank of Stockton Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $87.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

