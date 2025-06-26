Moonpig Group’s (MOON) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.51) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moonpig Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269.80 ($3.69).

About Moonpig Group

Shares of LON MOON opened at GBX 221 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.80 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277.50 ($3.79). The stock has a market cap of £752.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.81.

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

