Moonpig Group’s (MOON) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.51) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moonpig Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269.80 ($3.69).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOON
Moonpig Group Price Performance
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moonpig Group
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.