JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

