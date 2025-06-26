Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,500 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $521.29 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

