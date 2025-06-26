Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 312,504 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.