Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PTA stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Free Report) by 1,274.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

Featured Articles

