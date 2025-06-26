1,600 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by Chung Wu Investment Group LLC

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total value of $3,711,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 887,348 shares in the company, valued at $164,674,041.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total value of $289,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,852.10. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,127 shares of company stock valued at $67,346,994. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DoorDash Stock Performance
Shares of DASH stock opened at $232.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $238.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.19 and a beta of 1.67.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
