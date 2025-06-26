ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Chung Wu Investment Group LLC

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.2% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,040,075,000 after buying an additional 558,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,844,000 after purchasing an additional 934,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,697,000 after purchasing an additional 357,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,200,000 after purchasing an additional 864,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,554,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

