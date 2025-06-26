Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Position Lowered by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 452,400.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,466.40. This represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,350 shares of company stock valued at $617,647.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:KYN opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

