Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FER. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.3%

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

Ferrovial stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FER. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

