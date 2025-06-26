MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16, Zacks reports. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.320-0.38 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 39.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

