Cannabis Stocks To Research – June 25th

Quantum Biopharma, InMed Pharmaceuticals, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution or retail sale of cannabis and hemp-derived products. Their performance is closely tied to evolving regulatory environments, shifts in legalization policy and consumer demand, often resulting in higher volatility and growth potential compared with more established sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of QNTM stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,489. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Quantum Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Shares of INM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.17. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INM

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Recommended Stories