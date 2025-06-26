Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Chairman Michael Doar Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Doar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 221,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,145.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Doar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Doar bought 4,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $62,960.00.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Hurco Companies accounts for about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.44% of Hurco Companies worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HURC

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.