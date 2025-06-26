First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 5.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after buying an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 159,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $450,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $63.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

