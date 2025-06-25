Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 641 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

