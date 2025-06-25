iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Chad Patterson Sells 936 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Chad Patterson sold 936 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,350. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $154.51.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.04% and a negative net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.