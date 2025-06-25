Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Michael David Mauger Sells 1,310 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,310 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.66, for a total transaction of C$260,242.24.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

KXS stock opened at C$204.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 202.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$192.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$176.22. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$132.93 and a 1-year high of C$204.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

