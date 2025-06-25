Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Senior Officer Jakub Brogowski Purchases 25,000 Shares

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jakub Brogowski bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.24 per share, with a total value of C$505,982.50.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

KEC stock opened at C$20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$883.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.49. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$20.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

