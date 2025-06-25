David Hugo Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,306.88. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Hugo Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $311,155.09.

On Monday, April 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00.

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 11,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

