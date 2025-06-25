Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 189,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.64. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1657 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

