Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDEC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

UDEC stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

