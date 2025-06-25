International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CocaCola by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in CocaCola by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 154,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Up 0.7%

CocaCola stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.