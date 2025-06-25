Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

