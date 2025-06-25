Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,074,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $351.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

