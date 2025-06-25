International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 22,310 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,489 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98.

