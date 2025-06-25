329 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ASML by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $813.36 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $319.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $725.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $718.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

