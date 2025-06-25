Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Director Michael W. Pope Sells 1,793 Shares

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Pope sold 1,793 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $376,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,602.50. This represents a 21.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 3.93. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.86.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Dave declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Dave as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

DAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dave from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

