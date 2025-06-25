Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:BSX opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.