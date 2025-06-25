International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.