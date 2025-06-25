Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.46.

Leidos Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

