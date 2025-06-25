Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

