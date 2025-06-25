International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

FTQI stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $592.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

