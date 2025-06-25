International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,199 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9%

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

