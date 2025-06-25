Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 1.9% increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $29.74.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.96% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.