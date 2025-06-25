Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 8.9% increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.0%

PFM stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $712.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

