Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 8.9% increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.0%
PFM stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $712.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.83.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
