Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 13.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJW opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

