Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4%
NASDAQ:PXI opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $51.97.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile
