Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

