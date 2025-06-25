Financial Life Planners Buys Shares of 1,726 iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 176.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,702,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $110.84.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

