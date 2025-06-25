Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

