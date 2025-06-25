AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2025

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALA. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director Peter James Ledig sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total value of C$534,974.44. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$70,236.00. Insiders have sold a total of 107,161 shares of company stock worth $4,210,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas stock opened at C$38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.55. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$30.00 and a 52-week high of C$40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 68.98%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.