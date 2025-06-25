iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Cut by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,619 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15,313.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 753,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,088,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,789,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $61.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8468 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

