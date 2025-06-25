Financial Analysis: Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) vs. Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Risk & Volatility

Sampo has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo N/A 18.27% 5.27% Kingsway Financial Services -3.92% -37.05% -2.23%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo $2.47 billion 45.84 $1.25 billion $0.91 23.11 Kingsway Financial Services $109.38 million 3.38 -$9.27 million N/A N/A

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Summary

Sampo beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies, as well as after-market vehicle protection services. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. This segment also provides financial executive services for project and interim staffing engagements; search services for permanent placements; healthcare staffing services to acute healthcare facilities for short-term and day-to-day needs of hospitals; software products for the management needs of all types of shared-ownership properties; and fully managed outsourced cardiac telemetry services, as well as provides mobile monitors to the hospitals. The company offers its products and services through credit unions and dealers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

