Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) vs. Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Financial Contrast

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monro Muffler Brake and Genasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Muffler Brake 0 1 2 0 2.67 Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Monro Muffler Brake presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.18%. Genasys has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 246.32%. Given Genasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genasys is more favorable than Monro Muffler Brake.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

40.0% of Genasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Monro Muffler Brake shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Genasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Monro Muffler Brake has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genasys has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monro Muffler Brake and Genasys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Muffler Brake $1.20 billion 0.36 -$5.18 million ($0.20) -72.30 Genasys $24.01 million 2.90 -$31.73 million ($0.64) -2.41

Monro Muffler Brake has higher revenue and earnings than Genasys. Monro Muffler Brake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monro Muffler Brake and Genasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Muffler Brake -0.43% 2.43% 0.93% Genasys -101.82% -166.96% -51.97%

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides Genasys Protect ALERT, an interactive, cloud-based SaaS solution that is designed to enable SLED and enterprise customers to send critical information to at-risk individuals or groups when an emergency occurs using emails, voice calls, text messages, panic buttons, desktop alerts, TV, social media, and other; and Genasys Protect EVAC that enables responding agencies to determine and communicate the proper scope of a response or evacuation by replacing guesswork with data-driven intelligence; and Genasys Protect CONNECT, an instant communication platform that enables first responders and public safety personnel to collaborate and share information in a single space with text, videos, images, and audio from any location. The company also offers Genasys Protect ACOUSTICS, a mass notification speaker system with Genasys protect command-and-control software; and long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project alert tones and audible voice messages. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in San Diego, California.

