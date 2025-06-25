Head to Head Review: Outokumpu (OUTKY) versus Its Peers

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “STEEL – PRODUCERS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Outokumpu to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Outokumpu pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Outokumpu pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 81.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Outokumpu alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu -0.57% -0.92% -0.56% Outokumpu Competitors 2.01% 0.96% 1.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

53.3% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Outokumpu and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu $6.43 billion -$43.28 million -51.50 Outokumpu Competitors $20.63 billion $280.11 million 17.31

Outokumpu’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu. Outokumpu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Outokumpu has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Outokumpu and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu 1 0 0 0 1.00 Outokumpu Competitors 434 1542 1654 59 2.36

As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies have a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Outokumpu’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outokumpu has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Outokumpu peers beat Outokumpu on 14 of the 15 factors compared.

Outokumpu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.