Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $113.00

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Entegris has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Entegris by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

